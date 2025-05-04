Slovak companies keen on dam and power plant projects in Kyrgyzstan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. Slovak companies Vodohospodárska výstavba and MicroStep-MIS are interested in implementing projects in Kyrgyzstan for the construction and management of dams and power plants, Slovakia's Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan, Robert Kirnag, told Trend.

According to him, these companies can provide good practices in implementing legislation, ensuring the safety of water structures, and the efficient use of water in the context of ongoing climate change.

The official added that Slovakia is already supplying water construction monitoring systems, as well as meteorological and hydrological forecasting systems, to the Central Asia region.

"Kyrgyzstan has considerable untapped renewable energy potential. Existing renewable energy consists of large hydropower plants (HPPs), which account for 30 percent of the total energy supply, but only 10 percent of hydropower potential has been developed. Opportunities to develop decentralized renewable energy technologies are especially promising, primarily small hydropower stations on rivers in the mountains. The National Energy Program and the Strategy for Fuel and Energy Sector Development (covering 2010-2025) are the key policies for sustainable energy development," Kirnag emphasized.

He added that the rapid expansion of renewables, especially hydro, is a priority for energy sector development, and the Strategy supports the construction of approximately 100 small hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 180 MW.

The ambassador noted that developing small HPPs will increase the country's energy production, reduce fuel import reliance, and lower emissions.