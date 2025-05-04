Azerbaijani parliament speaker sends letter of condolence to her Turkish counterpart

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Politics Materials 4 May 2025 12:04 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Milli Majlis

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova sent a letter of condolence to Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (GNAT) Numan Kurtulmuş on the passing of GNAT Deputy Speaker Sırrı Süreyya Önder, Trend reports.

In the letter, Speaker Gafarova extended her heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the late Deputy Speaker, as well as to the members of the GNAT, both on her own behalf and on behalf of the deputies of the Milli Majlis. She also prayed for mercy upon the departed.

