Azerbaijan indicates data for special condition labor pensions in Apr. 2025
In April 2025, 147,893 people in Azerbaijan received labor pensions under special conditions, with most receiving them due to age, followed by disability and loss of a breadwinner, according to the State Social Protection Fund.
