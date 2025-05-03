Modern demands push youth to expand knowledge in digitalization and AI - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3.​ With organizational support from the Youth Development and Career Center, the Youth Foundation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the Azerbaijan Innovation Center, Baku is hosting its first large-scale Youth Artificial Intelligence Forum, Azer Aliyev, Director General of the Youth Development and Career Center, told reporters, Trend reports.

Speaking to local media, Aliyev noted that the main goal of the event is to enhance young people's knowledge and skills in modern technologies, especially artificial intelligence (AI).

Highlighting the significance of the event, Aliyev noted that the forum serves as a development platform for young people and is being held at this scale for the first time.

"The demands of the modern era are pushing young people to adapt to current trends and expand their knowledge in areas such as digitalization and artificial intelligence. Under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, important strategies are being implemented in our country for digital development and the promotion of AI. By supporting these initiatives, we aim to equip young people with the necessary skills in this field," Aliyev said.

According to him, more than 150 young people participated in the event. The forum featured panel discussions involving representatives from both the public and private sectors. Speakers shared valuable insights on the use of AI in various fields, career opportunities, and future prospects in the sector.

In alignment with the State Program of the Republic of Azerbaijan and pursuant to a decree from the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated December 19, 2011, the Youth Foundation was instituted under the auspices of the Ministry of Youth and Sports. The foundation aims to enhance the framework for executing youth policy, which encompasses the upgrade of the material and technical resources of youth organizations and youth centers.

