Türkiye's runner claims victory in Baku Marathon 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. The winner of the men's race at the Baku Marathon 2025 has been announced, Trend reports.

Türkiye's Ataç Sezgin was the first to cross the finish line in the race, held under the slogan “Conquer the Wind!”

Ukraine’s Vitaliy Shafar finished second, while fellow Turkish runner Murat Emekdar took third place.

All winners will receive medals and cash prizes.

The Baku Marathon 2025, organized at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, was held today with nearly 28,000 participants.