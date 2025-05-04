Baku condemns Russia’s ban on Azerbaijani MP’s entry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. The detention of Azerbaijani MP Azer Badamov at Moscow airport is an unfriendly step of the Russian side, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

“It should be noted that the visit of the Azerbaijani delegation, which included Member of Parliament Azer Badamov, to the city of Astrakhan was organized at the invitation of Denis Afanasyev, Deputy Governor and Chairman of the Government of the Astrakhan Region of the Russian Federation, in connection with events dedicated to the 102nd anniversary of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev.

Although the delegation flew from Baku to Moscow, without any prior warning or notification, the Russian side detained Member of Parliament Azer Badamov at the Moscow airport and informed him that he was banned from entering the country. After being held at the Moscow airport for some time, he was sent back to Azerbaijan.

In connection with the issue, our Embassy in Russia immediately contacted the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. A representative of the Russian MFA stated that the matter would be investigated but did not provide any explanation for the reasons behind this decision.

We consider this decision by the Russian side to be an unfriendly step and expect a clear explanation from the Russian authorities regarding this matter,” the statement reads.