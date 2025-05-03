Kazakhstan enhances grain access by increasing rail connections in early 2025
Photo: Kazakhstan Railways
Grain transportation by rail in Kazakhstan saw significant growth in early 2025, with a notable rise in exports. Deliveries to the Black Sea ports, Central Asia, Iran, Afghanistan, and the Baltic states all rose. In general, the nation's rail system managed significantly greater loads than the year before.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy