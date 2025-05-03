Kazakhstan enhances grain access by increasing rail connections in early 2025

Photo: Kazakhstan Railways

Grain transportation by rail in Kazakhstan saw significant growth in early 2025, with a notable rise in exports. Deliveries to the Black Sea ports, Central Asia, Iran, Afghanistan, and the Baltic states all rose. In general, the nation's rail system managed significantly greater loads than the year before.

