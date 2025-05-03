Azerbaijan's Baku hosts panel discussion "Unity in language, thought, action: Future of Turkic world"

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. A panel discussion entitled "Unity in Language, Thought, Action: The Future of the Turkic World" is being held in Baku on the occasion of May 3 - the Day of Turkism, Trend reports.

The event is being held at the Heydar Aliyev Center with the organizational support of the Communications Department of the Presidential Administration of Türkiye.

Representatives from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Hungary, Turkmenistan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus are taking part in the panel discussion.

Will be updated