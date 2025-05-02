Azerbaijani MP praises nation's might to stand off cyber threats and their perpetrators

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2.​ Azerbaijan is capable of preventing any cyber threats and exposing their perpetrators, Chairman of the Temporary Commission of the Azerbaijani Parliament on Foreign Interventions and Hybrid Threats Ramid Namazov said during a public discussion on the topic "Cyberattacks on Azerbaijan's Media Resources," Trend reports.

According to him, the information disseminated to the public through the media is based on a report prepared by professionals in the field of digital expertise and incident response.

"The investigation of the attack carried out by one of the most powerful cyber espionage groups in the world and the identification of its goals and methods have once again confirmed that Azerbaijan acts effectively and consistently in the field of information and communication technologies, based on national interests and under the leadership of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev," Namazov noted.

The MP emphasized that the technical analysis of the report on measures to counter cyberattacks allows us to be convinced of the country's significant progress in the field of cybersecurity.

