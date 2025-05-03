Solar panel power plants set for operation in Iran's Central Province by 2028

Iran plans to introduce solar-powered electricity stations with a total capacity of 5,000 megawatts in its Central Province by March 2028, according to Mahmoud Mahmoudi, Executive Director of the province's Electricity Distribution Company. The solar power rollout will occur in stages, with 500 megawatts in the current year, 1,800 megawatts next year, and 2,700 megawatts by 2028. Currently, the region's electricity generation relies heavily on fossil fuels, contributing to environmental pollution. The transition to solar power aims to reduce this pollution.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register