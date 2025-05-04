Baku Marathon once again organized to highest standard - Azerbaijan Kickboxing Federation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. The Baku Marathon has once again been organized to the highest standard, 28-time world kickboxing champion, Vice President of the Azerbaijan Kickboxing Federation, and Lieutenant Colonel Eduard Mammadov, told Trend.

“There’s a fantastic atmosphere here - it’s a true celebration of sport, healthy living, and international unity, with participants from many different countries. It’s especially encouraging to see not just professional athletes, but people from all walks of life taking part. That speaks volumes about the level of public interest. May the best runner win!” said the world-renowned athlete.

The Baku Marathon 2025 was held today at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, with runners setting off from State Flag Square.

Held under the slogan “Conquer the Wind”, this year’s race saw a record-breaking turnout of around 28,000 participants. The course spans 21 kilometers.