LOT Airlines aircraft makes emergency return to Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. This morning, the captain of a Boeing 737 aircraft operated by LOT Polish Airlines on the Baku–Warsaw route made the decision to return to Heydar Aliyev International Airport due to the sudden deterioration of a passenger’s health and issued an emergency landing request.

The aircraft successfully landed at Baku Airport at 07:45. Immediately after landing, medical personnel were dispatched to the aircraft, and the passenger received initial medical assistance on site. Based on the doctor’s decision, the passenger was not cleared to continue the flight and was placed under medical supervision.

At the same time, under the captain’s instruction, due to the need for an additional technical inspection of the aircraft, the remaining passengers were disembarked and temporarily accommodated at the airport terminal.

It should be noted that Heydar Aliyev International Airport always prioritizes the safety and well-being of its passengers and continues to ensure a high level of operational coordination in such situations, in full compliance with international service standards.