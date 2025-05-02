Azerbaijan set to launch mobile app for execution services

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. Mobile Enforcement application will be launched in Azerbaijan soon. the head of the press service of the Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan, Laman Huseynzada said, Trend reports.

She made the remark at the panel session “Media Agenda in the Year of Constitution and Sovereignty” within the framework of the 2nd Forum “Public Processes in Media Space” organized by the Media Development Agency.

Huseynzada noted that significant results have been achieved in the sphere of enforcement of court decisions.

“It was possible to ensure full and unhindered periodic execution of a significant part of court decisions on time. In 2024, the number of completed enforcement cases was the best indicator in the last five years.

In order to improve activities in the field of enforcement of court decisions, the information system “Electronic Enforcement” was updated and provided with the necessary functions.

The new system, which has a wide range of functions, will make it possible to further improve the performance of enforcement services in 2025.

In addition, the “Mobile Enforcement” application will be launched soon.

Through the application, collectors and debtors will be able to receive all necessary information about enforcement proceedings through their accounts, monitor the status of enforcement proceedings in real time, control the history of payments and debt balance, as well as monitor the imposed restrictions,” she said.

The official noted that the purpose of creating the application is to minimize interaction between officials and citizens in the process of execution of court decisions, ensuring accountability and transparency, as well as providing citizens and legal entities with on-site services.

“In order to increase the efficiency of the system of execution of court decisions, to ensure alternatives, optimization and distribution of workload, as well as to create a more accessible and efficient system of execution of court decisions, draft regulations have been prepared and submitted to the government,” she added.