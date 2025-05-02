Kazakhstan сuts standard dev't costs following audit findings

Photo: Supreme Audit Chamber of Kazakhstan

The cost of developing national and interstate standards in Kazakhstan has been reduced by 8 percent to 59 percent following a state audit. This cost reduction came after the Accounts Committee of Kazakhstan identified inefficiencies in the Ministry of Trade and Integration's processes. The audit revealed that the cost of developing standards had significantly increased in 2022, largely due to an unregistered methodology by 'KazStandard,' which was not in compliance with legal requirements. In response, the Ministry of Labor approved new, scientifically substantiated norms in 2025, and a revised standard (ST RK 1.40) was adopted, resulting in significant cost savings across various types of standards.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register