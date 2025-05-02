Azerbaijani Combined Arms Army stages next graduation ceremony for new cadres

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. A graduation ceremony was held in the Combined Arms Army on the occasion of the completion of the next "Long-term active military service servicemen training course," Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The event commenced with commemorating the bright memory of the National Leader, Heydar Aliyev, and the Martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

Speakers at the event advised graduates to be loyal to the Motherland, to uphold the honor of being a serviceman, and wished them success in their future military service.

The graduates promised to apply the knowledge and practical skills they gained during the course, to conscientiously fulfill the tasks assigned to them, and to worthily defend the Motherland.

Certificates were presented to servicemen, and a graduation emblem was attached to a symbolic stump by the course top graduate.

The ceremony concluded with a solemn passage of personnel in front of the grandstand under the accompaniment of a military orchestra.