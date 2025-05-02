Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva take part in tree-planting campaign in Sumgayit (PHOTO)

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. As part of the “Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty,” a tree-planting campaign was held along the Sumgayit Boulevard, Trend reports.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and Head of Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva took part in the campaign.

Nearly 150 trees were planted during the event, which also saw the participation of volunteers from ASAN Khidmet.

This initiative contributes to improving the city’s ecological environment, expanding green spaces, and creating a healthy atmosphere for future generations. It is a key part of Sumgayit’s ongoing ecological projects and urban development strategy. Regular greening efforts are carried out in the city, including the planting of various tree species and activities to protect the ecosystem.

Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva also visited the home built for Revan Azizov, a veteran of the Patriotic War and a first-degree disabled serviceman. The meeting left a lasting positive impression.