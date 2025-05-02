Azerbaijan counts figures on entrepreneurs running businesses without legal entities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2.​ The number of individuals engaged in entrepreneurial activities without creating a legal entity in Azerbaijan exceeds 1.4 million, President of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations Mammad Musayev said at the Agribusiness Development Forum, Trend reports.

"More than 37 percent of them are engaged in agriculture. More than 12,000 legal entities operate in agriculture in the country.

From 2020 through 2024, agricultural exports increased by more than 25 percent. From January through March 2025 alone, fruits and vegetables worth $153 million and beverages worth 14 million manat ($8.2 million) were exported," Musayev noted.

