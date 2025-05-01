Azerbaijan pulls veil over its state-funded mortgage lending
A total of 54,331 mortgage loans have been issued through the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund in Azerbaijan since its establishment. The amount of mortgage loans issued at the expense of the fund reached 3.5 billion manat ($2 billion). Additionally, 6,974 residential premises were provided for tenants' use.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy