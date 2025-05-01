Iranian FM weighs in on latest round of US sanctions targeting nation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1.​ Iran has strongly condemned the United States' recent sanctions targeting several legal and physical entities, citing Iran's economic and trade collaborations with various countries, said the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei, Trend reports.

In a statement to local media, Baghaei pointed out that the US sanctions, dressed up as cooperation with Iran in various sectors, are a clear violation of international law. He pointed out that the recent sanctions slapped on companies and individuals from Iran and other nations were a clear attempt to throw a wrench in the works of the legitimate and friendly ties among developing countries.

"The sanctions imposed by the US under its maximum pressure policy against Iran are in direct contradiction to the US officials' declared commitment to advancing diplomacy, and the responsibility for this contradiction lies squarely with the US,” he noted.

To note, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced on April 30 that new sanctions had been applied to several companies registered in the UAE, Iran, and Türkiye, as well as to a tanker allegedly operating on behalf of the Iranian government.

