Kyrgyzstan advances ADB-financed Issyk-Kul road project with new construction deal

Kyrgyzstan signed a contract with China Road and Bridge Corporation to upgrade a 75-km section of the Barskoon–Karakol road under the ADB-funded Issyk-Kul Ring Road Improvement Project. The project includes widening to four lanes, building sidewalks and bus stops, and improving safety and drainage.

