Kazakhstan's Zhambyl region breaks new ground on economic growth in 1Q2025

Photo: Akimat (local government) of the Kazakhstan’s Zhambyl region

In the first quarter of 2025, the economy of Kazakhstan’s Zhambyl region experienced notable growth, driven by strong performance in industry, agriculture, construction, housing development, trade, transportation, and communications. Regional officials highlighted increased production, expanded construction efforts, and rising trade activity. Despite this, several districts continue to lag in key sectors.

