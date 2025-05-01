IMF sees Central Asia current account deficits stabilizing through 2026

The IMF expects current account deficits in the Caucasus and Central Asia to stabilize at 4.8% of GDP in 2025 and 2026, following improvements in trade balances and remittance inflows. For oil exporters, shrinking surpluses and plateauing hydrocarbon production are likely to weigh on external positions.

