IMF sees Central Asia current account deficits stabilizing through 2026
The IMF expects current account deficits in the Caucasus and Central Asia to stabilize at 4.8% of GDP in 2025 and 2026, following improvements in trade balances and remittance inflows. For oil exporters, shrinking surpluses and plateauing hydrocarbon production are likely to weigh on external positions.
