Azerbaijan sees remarkable boost in credit investments in Apr. 2025

Credit investments in Azerbaijan's economy reached 29.7 billion manat as of April 1st, marking a 16.6% increase compared to the previous year. Private banks contributed 7.2 billion manat to the total, showing significant growth, while non-bank credit organizations also saw a 34.5% increase in their credit investments compared to the same period last year.

