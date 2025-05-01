Iran, Iraq forge stronger bonds with upcoming railway infrastructure project

Photo: Iranian Railway Company

The article portrays upcoming construction of railway infrastructure between Iran and Iraq. Chairman of the Board and President of the Railways of Iran (RAI) Jabbar Ali Zakeri said that within this project demining work will be completed in the direction of the Shalamcheh-Basra railway line. He added that after 10 days, Iraq will continue the line's construction in its territory.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register