Kazakhstan to introduce new investor visa

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 1. At the initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, new rules for obtaining an investor visa have been approved, aimed at increasing the country's investment attractiveness, the ministry says, Trend reports.

According to the information, foreigners who have invested at least $300,000 in Kazakh companies or securities will be able to submit an electronic application for a "golden visa", which provides the possibility of obtaining a residence permit for up to 10 years.

Similar programs are successfully used in a number of countries and help attract capital and technology. Kazakhstan offers its own model of investment residency, providing legal guarantees and favorable conditions for investors.