Azerbaijan's Azerpambig shows minor lift in its export earnings for 1Q2025

Photo: Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation

In the first quarter of 2025, Azerbaijan's Azerpambig Agro-Industrial Complex LLC hit the ground running with exports totaling $9.6 million. This translates to a growth of 3.2 percent when stacked up against the same stretch in 2024.

