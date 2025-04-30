Azerbaijan's Azerpambig shows minor lift in its export earnings for 1Q2025
Photo: Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation
In the first quarter of 2025, Azerbaijan's Azerpambig Agro-Industrial Complex LLC hit the ground running with exports totaling $9.6 million. This translates to a growth of 3.2 percent when stacked up against the same stretch in 2024.
