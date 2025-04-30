Greece, Kazakhstan eye closer logistics ties via Middle Corridor

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 30. Athens and Astana are exploring deeper cooperation in the transport and logistics sector, with a particular focus on engaging Greek companies in the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), also known as the Middle Corridor, Trend reports.

The potential for enhanced use of the TITR by Greek logistics firms was highlighted during talks between Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Greece, Timur Suleimenov, and Spyridon Xanthopoulos, Director of the Department for External Economic Relations at the Greek Foreign Ministry. A visit by Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Transport delegation to Athens, scheduled for May 14-16, is expected to further advance these discussions and inject new momentum into bilateral cooperation.

The two sides also reviewed broader trade and economic ties, including plans for a Greek business mission to Kazakhstan aimed at diversifying trade, boosting exports and imports, and fostering joint ventures. Kazakhstan’s ambassador presented the country’s investment climate and opportunities for foreign firms, while both parties prepared for the upcoming session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Technological Cooperation to be held in Athens.

Further topics included strengthening the legal framework for cooperation, with ongoing efforts to finalize agreements on air connectivity, investment protection, double taxation avoidance, and a memorandum on cryptoasset regulation.