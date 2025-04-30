Baku-Tbilisi passenger rail service may resume next month

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. Passenger rail service between Baku and Tbilisi may resume at the end of May, the Georgian government told Trend.

"The exact date has not yet been determined; negotiations between the parties on this issue are ongoing," the source said.

Azerbaijan Railways CJSC also told Trend that in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection and its possible negative consequences, based on the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 336 dated September 12, 2020, a special quarantine regime was introduced in the country, which continues to operate to this day. Azerbaijan's land borders remain closed.

"In connection with this, international passenger transportation by rail has been suspended since 2020," CJSC noted.

On March 18, the special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan was extended again - until 06:00 on July 1. Previously, it was extended until April 1.