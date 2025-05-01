Kazakhstan’s Aktobe seals multimillion-dollar deals with China for economic growth

Photo: Akimat (local government) of the Kazakhstan’s Aktobe region

Aktobe region of Kazakhstan and China are enhancing investment cooperation through the signing of five major memorandums, totaling nearly $1 billion . Key projects include wind power plants, a medium-carbon alloy steel plant, and a cement plant, which aim to strengthen the region's green energy, industrial, and construction sectors. These agreements, which involve Chinese companies, will create new jobs and boost the local economy. The initiatives highlight the growing strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and China.

