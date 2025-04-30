UNDP launches new energy efficiency project in Turkmenistan's construction sector

Photo: UNDP

UNDP has launched a project in Turkmenistan to improve energy efficiency in construction, funded by the Global Environment Facility (GEF). The project aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by showcasing near-zero energy buildings and improving building standards and regulations. It supports Turkmenistan’s climate commitments, including the Paris Agreement.

