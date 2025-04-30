Iran's South Pars Gas Company names output flow from 12th refinery

Iran's South Pars Gas Company processed over 17 billion cubic meters of gas at its 12th Refinery during the 2024-2025 Iranian year, producing significant quantities of ethane, propane, and butane. The refinery, aligned with the company's production goals, also focuses on quality enhancement and environmental sustainability. The South Pars gas field, shared with Qatar, has vast reserves, with Iran extracting and processing a major portion of the field's resources for national use.

