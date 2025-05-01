China affirms Iran’s right to peaceful nuclear energy usage

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1.​ Iran has the right to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, said the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Trend reports.

Speaking at a meeting with Ali Akbar Ahmadian, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, on the sidelines of a BRICS security officials' gathering in Brazil, Wang Yi emphasized that it is encouraging that Iran continues dialogue with all parties involved in discussions on its nuclear program and added that Beijing supports Iran’s principled stance in these negotiations.

The Chinese official noted that based on the comprehensive strategic cooperation agreement between China and Iran, Beijing will further deepen its bilateral ties with Tehran. He also said the upcoming visit of the Iranian president to China would be of special importance for the development of relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, Ali Akbar Ahmadian stated that Iran’s principles and positions in indirect talks with the United States are clear and that Iran always keeps its strategic allies informed about the negotiations.

Ahmadian noted that Iran seeks to elevate its strategic ties with China, which is an important political and economic partner for Tehran.

“Cooperation between Beijing and Tehran can influence the international balance against unipolarity and help safeguard the long-term interests of nations," he added.

Three rounds of indirect negotiations between Iran and the US regarding Iran’s nuclear program were held on April 12, 19, and 26. These discussions, conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, involved Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leading the Iranian delegation, while the US delegation was led by the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The first and 3rd rounds took place in Muscat, Oman, while the 2nd round was held in Rome, Italy.

