IMF upgrades Kyrgyzstan's GDP forecast for 2025

Photo: IMF

Kyrgyzstan’s economy is expected to grow by 6.8 percent in 2025, according to the IMF’s revised forecast — up from its previous estimate. Growth across Central Asia is also set to stay strong, with regional GDP projected to average around 5 percent.

