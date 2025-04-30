Kazakh and Israeli FMs discuss prospects for cooperation and upcoming events

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 30. At the initiative of the Israeli side, a telephone conversation took place between the Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel, Gideon Sa'ar, Trend reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

"During the conversation, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation, confirming their mutual commitment to further strengthening mutually beneficial trade, economic, and investment ties," the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan said in a statement.

Moreover, special attention was given to the schedule of upcoming events at the highest and senior levels within the framework of enhancing interaction between the two countries.

The ministers also exchanged views on current regional and international issues.

Kazakhstan-Israel relations refer to the bilateral diplomatic relations between the State of Israel and the Republic of Kazakhstan. These relations were established on April 10, 1992. The Israeli Embassy in Kazakhstan opened in August 1992, while the Kazakh Embassy in Israel opened in May 1996. The Israeli Embassy is located in Astana, while the Kazakh Embassy is in Tel Aviv.