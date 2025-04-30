Azerbaijani Special Forces marks 26th anniversary of its establishment (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30.​ On April 30, the leadership of the Ministry of Defense attended a ceremony held in one of the military units on the occasion of the 26th anniversary of the establishment of Azerbaijan Special Forces, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Defense.

First, flowers were laid in front of the bust of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, installed in the territory of the military unit, and the monument honoring the memory of the martyrs.

Then the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with special forces.

The minister emphasized that the social living conditions of military personnel were improved thanks to the attention and care of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Ilham Aliyev, and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva. The minister also highlighted the significant measures taken to solve concerns and problems of servicemen.

He highlighted the courage and heroism demonstrated by the special forces in the 44-day Patriotic War and other operations and emphasized that the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan always commends their activities.

The minister congratulated the special forces, wished them success in their future military service, and gave them relevant recommendations.

It was stated at the event that the unwavering determination and exceptional professionalism of the Azerbaijan Army’s servicemen, including the Special Forces members, are a source of great pride for our country.

Speaking on behalf of the special forces, the Special Forces member expressed gratitude to the head of state and the ministry’s leadership for their attention. He noted that special forces are always ready to fulfill any orders and instructions from the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, and confidently stressed that they will continue to serve the Motherland with honor and justify the trust placed in them.

At the end, a group of servicemen who distinguished themselves in military service was awarded.

