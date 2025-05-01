Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
EBRD empowers Uzbek businesses through new lending initiative

Economy Materials 1 May 2025 05:10 (UTC +04:00)
Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 1. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has approved the provision of two senior loans totaling $15 million equivalent to nation's Davr Bank to support the development of micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

The first loan, amounting to $10 million equivalent, will be extended in two equal tranches of $5 million each. The funds will be used for on-lending to eligible youth-led or youth-owned MSMEs.

In addition, a second senior loan of $5 million equivalent will be disbursed in a single tranche to support a broader range of eligible MSMEs.

These initiatives are part of the EBRD’s ongoing efforts to enhance an access to finance for small businesses and promote inclusive economic growth in Uzbekistan.

