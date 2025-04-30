Azerbaijani banks fuel economic growth with strong business loan boost in Mar. 2025
As of the end of March 2025, Azerbaijan's banks had a business loan portfolio of nearly 15 billion manat, reflecting a 13.1% increase from the same period in 2024. In March alone, banks issued over 150 million manat in business loans. The total loan portfolio of all banks reached nearly 28 billion manat, showing a 15.7% growth compared to the previous year.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy