Azerbaijani banks fuel economic growth with strong business loan boost in Mar. 2025

As of the end of March 2025, Azerbaijan's banks had a business loan portfolio of nearly 15 billion manat, reflecting a 13.1% increase from the same period in 2024. In March alone, banks issued over 150 million manat in business loans. The total loan portfolio of all banks reached nearly 28 billion manat, showing a 15.7% growth compared to the previous year.

