Kyrgyzstan’s Islamic financing market sees positive growth

Photo: National Bank of Kyrgyzstan

The volume of financing based on Islamic principles in Kyrgyzstan increased by 19.3 percent in the first quarter of 2025, reaching 10.8 billion soms (approximately $123 million). This growth spans multiple sectors, with notable increases in agriculture, trade, mortgage, and consumer financing. The financing figures highlight a growing demand for Sharia-compliant financial services, particularly in sectors such as agriculture, consumer lending, and housing.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register