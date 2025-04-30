Iran's East Azerbaijan Province highlights importance of border markets with Azerbaijan
The article emphasizes the importance of border markets between Iran's East Azerbaijan Province and Azerbaijan. The province's governor, Bahram Sarmast, said investors from both countries can boost economic and commercial links. He noted that the Aras Free Trade Zone in the area under evaluation can provide various chances.
