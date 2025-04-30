Kazakhstan showcases industrial innovation and partnership potential in Uzbekistan

Photo: Ministry of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan

The 5th International Exhibition "INNOPROM. Central Asia" is taking place in Tashkent from April 28 to 30, with a delegation from Kazakhstan led by Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development, Ersayin Nagaspayev. During the forum, Nagaspayev engaged in bilateral talks with Uzbekistan's Minister of Investments, Industry, and Trade, Laziz Kudratov, to discuss collaboration in machine engineering, metallurgy, and chemical industries.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register