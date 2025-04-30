Kazakhstan showcases industrial innovation and partnership potential in Uzbekistan
Photo: Ministry of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan
The 5th International Exhibition "INNOPROM. Central Asia" is taking place in Tashkent from April 28 to 30, with a delegation from Kazakhstan led by Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development, Ersayin Nagaspayev. During the forum, Nagaspayev engaged in bilateral talks with Uzbekistan's Minister of Investments, Industry, and Trade, Laziz Kudratov, to discuss collaboration in machine engineering, metallurgy, and chemical industries.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy