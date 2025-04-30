Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin slides in price

The price of Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin took a small dip to 719 billion rials (roughly $1,317) on April 30, 2024, slipping from 722 billion rials (about $1,322) the day before, as reported by the Iran Jewellery Association. The Central Bank of Iran is gearing up to roll out a floating foreign exchange rate system come May 31, 2024, which is bound to stir the pot and send prices on a wild ride.

