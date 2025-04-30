Vietnam’s Communist Party GenSec set to visit Kazakhstan

Photo: Newspaper of the Government of Vietnam

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 30.​ The General Secretary of the Central Committee (CPV) of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Tô Lâm, will make a state visit to Kazakhstan from May 5 through May 7, at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports citing the Kazakh presidential service.

During the high-level talks, the prospects for strengthening Kazakh-Vietnamese trade, economic, investment, and humanitarian cooperation will be discussed.

On May 7, the General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam will attend the military parade in Astana, marking the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel