TotalEnergies predicts elevated gas prices, steady hydrocarbon production in Q2 2025

Photo: TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is adjusting its outlook for the second quarter of 2025 amid geopolitical uncertainty and volatile oil prices. The company expects oil prices to remain in the $60 to $70 per barrel range, while refining margins are likely to stay weak.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register