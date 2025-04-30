New US sanctions on Iran threaten to stall negotiation momentum - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30.​ The imposition of new US sanctions on Iran could send a negative message to the ongoing indirect nuclear talks between the countries, said Iran's Foreign Minister, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, Trend reports.

In his statement to reporters following a Cabinet meeting in Tehran today, Araghchi warned that provocative actions from either side during the discussions could undermine their seriousness and potentially lead to an uncertain situation.

"Of course, Iran is aware that there are various viewpoints and differences within the US itself. Different parties put forward issues that are under scrutiny and decisions are made accordingly," he noted.

Three rounds of indirect negotiations between Iran and the US regarding Iran’s nuclear program were held on April 12, 19, and 26. These discussions, conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, involved Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leading the Iranian delegation, while the US delegation was led by the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The first and 3rd rounds took place in Muscat, Oman, while the 2nd round was held in Rome, Italy.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel