Iran's imports from Uzbekistan decline in recent years

Iran's imports from Uzbekistan decreased significantly in the last Iranian year, with a 29% drop in value and a 50% decrease in weight compared to the previous year. The total value of these imports was $88.7 million, with around 42,500 tons of goods, including cotton, beans, silk, and ammonium nitrate. Overall trade between the two countries reached $500 million, reflecting an increase in both value and weight. Iran's total imports for the year amounted to $66.3 billion, with a 9.77% rise in value and a 4.39% increase in weight.

