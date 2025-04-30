Azerbaijan's Baku and Türkiye's Istanbul explore their metro cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30.​ A meeting was held between representatives of Baku Metro CJSC, operating under AZCON Holding, and Türkiye's Metro İstanbul to discuss potential cooperation opportunities, the CJSC said in a statement toTrend.

The primary aim of the meeting was to strengthen long-term collaboration between the two metro systems, with a particular focus on exchanging experiences in innovative technologies and digital solutions.

The discussions highlighted areas such as data-driven decision-making, data analytics, and the processing of real-time data. The application of digital technologies in transportation systems, passenger flow management, and innovative solutions in dispatcher control were key topics of exchange.

Both parties also explored the development experience of Istanbul’s metro system and considered collaboration opportunities in the context of Azerbaijan's 2025-2030 State Program for improving its transportation infrastructure.

Further discussions covered modern approaches in construction project information modeling, operational planning, signage, and communication systems, as well as technical service and management principles for engineering structures.

The delegation also visited various sections of Baku Metro to familiarize themselves with operational processes, reinforcing the importance of continued collaboration and expert exchange.

