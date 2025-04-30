MasterCard takes lead in Kazakhstan’s exploding card market in early 2025

As of March 1, 2025, Kazakhstan has seen continued growth in the number of payment cards issued by international systems, with clear differences in the popularity of Visa and MasterCard. Visa International debit cards have grown, while MasterCard debit cards have seen a significant increase. In the credit card segment, Visa remains the leader, though its numbers have slightly decreased, while MasterCard has experienced a notable decline.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register