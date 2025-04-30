MasterCard takes lead in Kazakhstan’s exploding card market in early 2025
As of March 1, 2025, Kazakhstan has seen continued growth in the number of payment cards issued by international systems, with clear differences in the popularity of Visa and MasterCard. Visa International debit cards have grown, while MasterCard debit cards have seen a significant increase. In the credit card segment, Visa remains the leader, though its numbers have slightly decreased, while MasterCard has experienced a notable decline.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy