KazMunayGas, CNOOC seal deal for major Caspian Sea project in Kazakhstan

Photo: KazMunayGas

In Kazakhstan's Astana, Kurmangazy Iskaziev, the First Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of JSC NC "KazMunayGas," and Liu Bo, the General Manager for Projects in Russia and Central Asia at CNOOC, signed a Joint Activity Agreement and a Financing Agreement. The documents establish a strategic partnership for the joint implementation of the "Zhylyoi" subsoil use project, located in the northeastern part of the Caspian Sea.

