Uzbekistan reveals POS terminal transaction volume for 1Q2025

In the first quarter of 2025, Uzbekistan's POS terminal transactions totaled 95.4 trillion soums ($7.9 billion). Aloqa Bank led with the highest transaction volume of 11.3 trillion soums ($941.67 million), followed by TBC Bank with 6.8 trillion soums ($566.67 million), and Ipoteka Bank with 6.4 trillion soums ($332.5 million).

