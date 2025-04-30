Uzbekistan reveals POS terminal transaction volume for 1Q2025
In the first quarter of 2025, Uzbekistan's POS terminal transactions totaled 95.4 trillion soums ($7.9 billion). Aloqa Bank led with the highest transaction volume of 11.3 trillion soums ($941.67 million), followed by TBC Bank with 6.8 trillion soums ($566.67 million), and Ipoteka Bank with 6.4 trillion soums ($332.5 million).
