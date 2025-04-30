Tajikistan spotlights sectoral spread of loans from financial institutions
Photo: National Bank of Tajikistan
The total outstanding loans issued by credit financial institutions in Tajikistan amounted to 4.470 billion somoni ($423.5 million) from January through February 2025. Consumer loans made up the largest share, followed by lending to agriculture, industry, and foreign trade.
